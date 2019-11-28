MUMBAI — It’s no secret that Salman Khan and Warina Hussain will burn the dance floor in “Dabangg 3” on the song “Munna Badnaam Hua.”
Now, it is reported that even director Prabhudeva will be seen grooving with the duo in the song. Interestingly, while shooting the last leg of the song, Khan came up with the idea to have the director-actor-choreographer join him in the dance.
Any step that Khan does become a hook-step, and given that Prabhudeva is nothing less than a dance icon, “Munna Badnaam” is set for a sparkling run. Also, on the sets, Khan called his styling team to see if there are similar jackets that can be worn by him and Prabhudeva (now back to a spelling minus the “h” after “d”!) and once they were sourced, the duo, along with Hussain, finished the song.
“Sharing screen space with Salman in a song after “Mera Hi Jalwa” from “Wanted” was like a magical moment for me,” says the director. “I can never refuse his request. Hopefully, people will like us in the song together yet again.”
