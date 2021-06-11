MUMBAI — Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali” might soon be renamed as “Bhaijaan.” The social comedy with action and romance is being directed by Farhad Samji, and Salman Khan plays an elder brother to Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal in the film that has made a buzz since its announcement some time ago.
Khan had introduced his brother-in-law Sharma in the 2018 “Loveyatri” and Iqbal in his 2019 film, “Notebook,” the latter being his close friend’s son. Neither movie performed well at the all-important box-office.
“Kabhi Eid…” narrates the story of Khan’s character causing problems for his brothers’ matrimonial prospects as he is single, and that is the reason why the film might be renamed with a part of the title of Khan’s 2015 blockbuster “Bajrangi Bhaijaan.”
Pooja Hegde, who featured in Samji’s last directorial, “Housefull 4” (2019), will feature in a role that brings all the twists in this tale, as Khan finds love in her. It is not known as yet whether Sharma and Iqbal will have leading ladies, but given the story, that is likely.
“Salman believes that emotions in reel are real when someone shares a similar bond in real life too. He shares a unique off-screen bond with both Aayush and Zaheer, and Sajid, too, was on the same page with the cast. He agreed to Salman’s point of view of bringing the two youngsters on board the film. The chemistry of three brothers is said to be highlight of the Farhad Samji film,” is what bollywoodhungama.com, which broke the story, mentions.
Khan’s character, says the portal, will remind the audience of his iconic Prem, who always stood for love over hate in “Maine Pyar Kiya.”
Khan is also doing Mahesh Manjrekar’s “Antim: The Final Truth” with Sharma, and will again be uniting with producer Sajid Nadiadwala in “Kick 2,” which he will also direct. His current assignments include “Tiger 3” and a cameo in “Pathan,” both Yash Raj Films projects. He is also said to have greenlit a couple of more films.
The 10 Khan star protégés
Sneha Ullal (“Lucky—No Time For Love”)
Sonakshi Sinha (“Dabangg”)
Daisy Shah (“Jai Ho!”)
Sooraj Pancholi & Athiya Shetty (“Hero”)
Aayush Sharma & Warina Hussain (“Loveyatri”)
Zaheer Iqbal & Pranutan Bahl (“Notebook”)
Saee Manjrekar (“Dabangg 3”)
