MUMBAI—What better than giants remaining friends and helping out each other? Besides, a friend of a friend should be a friend, right? A clash of giants has been averted and Salman Khan announced the new release date for Rohit Shetty’s “Sooryavanshi” (that features Akshay Kumar, with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameos).
Here is his heartwarming quote: “I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it...@itsrohitshetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020. #Sooryavanshi @BeingSalmanKhan @akshaykumar #RohitShetty @ajaydevgn @RanveerOfficial #KatrinaKaif @karanjohar @RelianceEnt @RSPicturez @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms”
Reliance Entertainment presents Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions & Cape of Good Films’ “Sooryavanshi” with Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead.
Karan Johar, who is co-producing “Sooryavanshi,” also tweeted, “The ultimate Khiladi & the blockbuster director are arriving on 27th March, 2020 with #Sooryavanshi! Special love to @BeingSalmanKhan!❤”
A clash with Salman Khan’s “Inshallah” being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been averted as both films were to earlier come on Eid 2020. Incidentally, Akshay Kumar had moved away from a clash with Bhansali (“Pad-Man” and “Padmaavat”) in January 2018.
Katrina Kaif had earlier spoken about the clash of these two films at the box-office to a Mumbai newspaper. She told “DNA,” “Salman loves Akshay, he loves Rohit. He will always be supportive of me in the workplace. So, I don’t think he will let his film clash with ‘Sooryavanshi,’” she said.
Well, it’s all in the family as it should be.
