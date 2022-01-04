Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma's next movie "Sultan" is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Like Khan's last few releases, "Sultan" is slated to come out around Eid this year. The first song from the movie gives a glimpse into the love story, set in the north Indian state of Haryana, between the two wrestlers.
Khan and Sharma simultaneously took to social media to announce the release of the music album and the first music video from the movie.
Album link . https://t.co/vjUSXRcBGU— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 31, 2016
Sultan Ki 'Baby' ko Kya pasand hai? https://t.co/Oqgwc9fdRO— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 31, 2016
Choreographed by director-choreographer Farah Khan in her true playful style, the song sees Sultan Ali Khan gate-crashing a wedding to woo the woman of his dreams, wrestler Arfa (Sharma). Colorful and upbeat with a rustic setting, this song is the first to release from "Sultan"s' elaborate music album. The song is sung by Badshah, whose popular renditions have become chartbusters recently. And with Vishal Dadlani, Ishita and Shalmali Kholgade joining him in this high-energy number, "Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai" is set to be the chartbuster wedding song of 2016.
The wedding backdrop of the song is overflowing with bright hues, and, throughout most of the song, Sharma appears to be miffed with Khan. The song also reminds us of one of her last super-hit wedding songs, "Ainveyi Ainveyi" from the 2010 movie "Band Baaja Baaraat" with Ranveer Singh, in more ways than one.
Watch the song "Ainveyi Ainveyi" from "Band Baaja Baaraat":
