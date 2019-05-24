MUMBAI—After congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his "decisive victory," Bollywood superstar Salman Khan went shirtless in a bid to urge Indians to work towards a 'swachch and fit Bharat.'
Salman Khan, awaiting the release of his film "Bharat," on May 23 took to social media and posted a shirtless photograph, giving fans a dose of nostalgia of his "Oh oh jaane jana" song from "Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya."
"Chilling and watching the news... Swachch Bharat, Fit Bharat," he captioned the photograph.
Clearly, he was following the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.
He also took to Twitter to congratulate Modi on his victory for a second term.
"Many congratulations Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on your decisive victory. We stand by you in building a stronger India," Khan wrote.
As for his shirtless post, it was flooded with comments from social media users. Actor Varun Dhawan commented: "Bhai just turned 18," while Khan’s brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma commented: "Bhai is back."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.