MUMBAI — With shoots being cancelled, most laborers and workers have no work. Salman Khan will help 40,000 film workers and has decided to transfer Rs. 1500 into their bank accounts. Of these, 25,000 are registered with FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees). FWICE has already shared the details of these unemployed workers with Khan’s team.
The remaining 15,000 comprise the female workers working in Film City and in other studios, working mothers etc. In addition, he’ll also provide a month’s ration to each one of them.
Already, Khan, through his Being Haangryy food trucks, has been supplying food to frontline workers, health workers and cops. A video of the actor personally supervising the packing of the meals has been appreciated. Rahul Kanal, Yuva Sena leader, who has collaborated with Salman Khan for the noble cause, had revealed in a report that the star had also helped by sending medical equipment like oxygen cylinders to the underprivileged.
