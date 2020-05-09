MUMBAI — After “Pyaar Karona,” Salman Khan has now announced his next music video “Tere Bina,” as the star promised to bring two more songs to the audience. The teaser of “Tere Bina” will be out May 10.
The romantic melody stars Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Khan and has been shot following all preventive norms set by the government, at his Panvel farmhouse.
Earlier, both Khan and Fernandez shared a video as they sat down for a tête-à-tête with the popular chat show host Waluscha D'Souza. Now, the superstar has shared part two of their interview wherein the two co-stars can be seen appreciating nature and calling this time a great opportune time to do the things that they would not usually do.
Khan shared how one day, the staff at the farmhouse was getting bored and were dancing to songs. That’s when they decided to do a song performance together.
The song, sung and directed by Khan himself, is composed by his friend Ajay Bhatia, written by Shabbir Ahmed and will be out on Khan's YouTube channel and social media handles.
And we do not want to eat our heads on why Fernandez has been stuck in the Panvel farmhouse, where, according to unconfirmed sources, so is Iulia Vantur.
