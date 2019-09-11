MUMBAI—It is the announcement his fans have all been waiting for! Salman Khan Films have announced the release date and posters for “Dabangg 3,” the third installment of the Dabangg franchise. The movie will be released Dec. 20 in four different languages, a perfect Christmas gift for the fans of the most quirky, fearless and lovable cop, Chulbul Pandey.
The makers have first released motion poster and later shared the static poster of “Dabangg 3” in four languages, in which Khan is seen in his Chulbul Pandey avatar, with a rendition of Chulbul Pandey's world-famous catchphrase, “Swagat To Karo Humara (At least welcome me)!”As a special treat, the makers have released quirky motion videos for the announcement in the iconic style of the celebrated screen cop.
The star also has taken to his social media and shared the motion poster and begins the countdown, saying, “Aa Rahe Hain! Chulbul Robinhood Pandey. Theek 100 din baad. Swagat Toh Karo Humara! #100DaystoDabangg3”
“Dabangg 3” will also be Khan's first movie ever to be dubbed and released in multiple languages and will also see his reunion with Prabhudheva, who directed him in “Wanted” (2009), the film with which his Eid connection took off a decade back. Khan is a Pan-Indian superstar with unparalleled popularity and fan-following, and Prabhudheva is one of the biggest South Indian stars in the country, and this is the reason for the multiple dubs and versions.
The film features Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan and Pramod Khanna, the late Vinod Khanna’s filmmaker brother, in the latter’s role. Sajid-Wajid score music.
Watch the motion poster of the film here.
