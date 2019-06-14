MUMBAI—“You come back, you work together, so the past is forgiven, forgotten and you’re working too!” says Salman Khan on his producing “Nach Baliye” with ex-couples.
The superstar has shown no boundaries when it comes to entertaining the people in every aspect and further testimony to this is the confirmation that Khan is producing the dance show, “Nach Baliye” after “The Kapil Sharma Show.”
The ninth season of “Nach Baliye” will have this unique concept: ex-couples will shake a leg together. This is the first time ever in the history of Indian television where ex-flames will get together to dance as a duo.
Said Khan, “The positive part is that there is no negative confrontation – even if two people are not together anymore.” Speculation is rife about who will be the judges for the upcoming season. The ninth season will be hosted by Jennifer Winget and Sunil Grover and is set to air soon on Star Plus.
