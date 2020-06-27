MUMBAI — Hotstar Specials’ “Aarya” has successfully managed to grip the entire nation. The latest celebrity stung by it is none other than Salman Khan, who is all praises for Sushmita Sen’s stellar performance and calls her dialogues delivery in the show as “Dabangg.”
With its powerful storytelling and power-packed dialogues, Khan has been impressed and shares his favourite “Aarya” dialogues, three of which he talks about on his Instagram video. As he puts it, “Swagat toh karo Aarya ka! What a comeback and what a show! Congratulations @Sushmitasen47 aur dher saara pyaar!”
Khan adds, “What can be more fun than classic filmy dialogue-baazi and a show like “Aarya” has got some amazing lines to throw around. Seeing Sushmita lead the series fills my heart with such joy, she has been such an amazing on-screen partner and is a gem of a human being outside of work too.”
Khan says that Sen’s desire to return was very “sahi” (correct). The two co-starred in “Biwi No. 1” in 1999 and in Khan’s home production “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya” in 2005.
Praising the show, Salman added, “Ek baar jo maine pehla episode dekh liya usske baad saare episodes dekhe bina main nahin uthtaa (Once I begin watching one episode, I do not get up without a complete binge-watch!)”
(Recently, popular television actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Hina Khan and Prince Narula also participated in the #Aaryadialoguebaazi challenge.)
Sushmita Sen and Chandrachur Singh have returned to the screen after a long hiatus, and appear for the first time on the web. The show also features Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary in pivotal roles. Co-produced by Endemol Shine with Ram Madhvani Films, “Aarya” is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama “Penoza.” Ram Madhvani, an ad filmmaker who made a dazzling debut on the big screen with “Neerja” (2016) directed the show.
