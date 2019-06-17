salman nephew

Actor Salman Khan at the screening of his film, “Bharat,” in Mumbai June 12. (IANS photo)

MUMBAI — Superstar Salman Khan pulled off a stunt to wish his nephew, Yohan, the son of his brother Sohail Khan.

The entire Khan family gathered at Sohail’s home for Yohan’s eighth birthday June 16.

Salman tweeted a video, where the “Dabangg” star is seen catching Yohan while his father Sohail jumps on the beanbag he was seated on.

“Happy birthday Yohan... Dad’s got your back and I got your front... but don’t fly too high,” Salman captioned the video, in which the “Slow Motion” song from Salman’s latest release, “Bharat,” plays in the background.

On the Bollywood front, Salman will be seen next in “Dabangg 3” and “Inshallah.”

