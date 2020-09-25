MUMBAI — Get ready for non-stop entertainment as India’s biggest reality show, “Bigg Boss” is back. And Salman Khan returns as the super host. The celebrity contestants locked inside the house this season will get a chance to live the luxuries of the normal life.
This 14th edition will premiere Oct. 3 and will air every day and will also stream on Voot Select.
Khan said, “As we get used to the new way of life, I am glad to be back with “Bigg Boss” to again entertain each and every one of you. A big property like this not only promises non-stop entertainment but also provides job opportunities to hundreds of people—both much needed in the current scenario. While this year we fight together the unprecedented times, we hope to bring some excitement in a rather stressful life. So, don’t leave your homes, sit back and gear up to go on a dhamakedaar journey of action and drama.”
Tables will turn as the most challenging year will now be challenged. Bogged down by the lockdown, shackled in chains of monotony and boredom, 2020 has been a year that saw a complete waste of best-made plans. But now it’s time to turn the tide and unleash a super-storm of entertainment and celebration.
Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “Our endeavor has always been to provide our viewers with uninterrupted entertainment – refreshing and exciting content, and “Bigg Boss” has been a testament to this objective year after year. The last six months have been unprecedented and it brought along with it unexpected challenges and changes. With “Ab Paltega Scene, Kyunki Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawab” as the theme for this season, our aim is to amp up the excitement and ensure viewers forget their worries and are reminded of their normal lives.”
Adding to the experience, “Bigg Boss” fans will get to watch the episodes before television on premium video-on-demand service Voot Select along with 24 hours exclusive access into the house.
So, what exactly is “Ab Paltega Scene…” this year? Laced with uncertainty and ambiguity, 2020 has not been an easy ride, as a year that changed the way we led our lives. While most of us have been confined to our homes for more than six months, “Bigg Boss 14” will see celebrities from different walks of life come together under one roof and get a chance to live their “once upon a time” normal lives.
In this first-of-its-kind addition, “Bigg Boss 14” introduces the luxuries of a Salon & Spa, a movie theatre, and a shopping-mall for the contestants along with some thrilling and fun-filled tasks to compete against each other. But all this will not come easy to them, for they will have to earn it.
Adding to the thrill, some of the most loved ex-contestants—Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan—will also bring in a series of surprises for the contestants, making this season an epitome of entertainment. Will they enter the house? How will they impact the life of the housemates? Only time will tell.
Manisha Sharma, chief content officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “With each season, we have introduced new and fresh elements and themes to make it more engaging and entertaining for our audiences and this year is no exception. The “Bigg Boss” house will re-imagine a normal scenario that we all have been missing out. We broke all viewership records the previous season. So there’s a lot to look forward.”
Adding to the many firsts will also be Facebook shorts, a new feature by the platform, and “Bigg Boss” audio tweets that will feature famous “Bigg Boss” dialogues. A “Bigg Boss” video album will also be launched to capture the journey of the last seasons and take the viewers on a trip down memory lane.
Additionally, Voice Recognition and Contextual ads will be used across different platforms to drive tune-ins. On the marketing front, high-frequency promotion on news, music and regional channels will also be carried along with a huge burst of high-frequency promos not only on the network but across other channels as well. Also, the channel will reach out to the larger COLORS’ online fan base and COLORS’ Golden Petal Club members through virtual events.
“Bigg Boss 14” usually introduces its contestants on the day of its launch. With the virtual press conference held for the first time due to the lockdown, Khan has made the most of this event and introduced the first contestant of the season. This has happened for the first time in history where the contestant was introduced 10 days before the premiere. And this first contestant is Jaan Kumar Sanu, Kumar Sanu’s son and an aspiring singer.
Introducing him to the media, Khan joked about how innocent Jaan looked to survive in the house. To help him out, he called the previous season’s winner, Sidharth Shukla, to give him a few mock hypothetical situations to handle the difficult situations in the house. Shukla asked him how would he react to being thrown a cup of tea on, and Jaan said that he would sing Khan’s famous song, “Ek Garam Chai Ki Pyaali.” He said that if things go out of hand, he would use the Sid approach to the situation before unleashing the beast.
