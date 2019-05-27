The topic of Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s wedding has been discussed as much as any of his films. But going by his interview with an Indian publication, it seems that fans might have to wait for a long time (forever?) for his wedding.
The 53-year-old star revealed in an interview with the Mumbai Mirror that while marriage is not on his mind right now, he definitely wants to have kids.
“Not for some time,” he told the publication when queried on his wedding plans.
But he went on to share that having kids is certainly on his mind. There’s one problem, though.
“I want children, but with children comes the mother. I don’t want the mother, but they need one. But I have a whole village to take care of them. Maybe I can work out a win-win situation for everyone,” he was quoted as saying.
Khan’s new film with Katrina Kaif, “Bharat,” releases June 5. Actress Priyanka Chopra was first cast for the role but she opted out of the project because of her impending wedding to singer-songwriter Nick Jonas.
Seems Khan is still nursing a bruised ego. During a media interaction in Mumbai May 26, IANS quoted Khan as saying: “No, not a wrong cast. But initially, Priyanka was very keen to do this film. Ali (director Ali Abbas Zafar) and we all thought it was Katrina Kaif’s film. But Katrina and I did ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ just before that and Ali said that we need a girl who is ‘Hindustani.’
Khan continued: “I tried telling him, ‘Why can’t she (Katrina) pull off this role? She has been living in India for the last 20 years.’ But then Ali said, ‘Priyanka ka phone aaya tha… (we got a call from Priyanka)’ and it is also true that Priyanka and my sister Arpita Khan are good friends.”
He called Chopra’s exit “embarrassing.”
“After all this, the ‘Nick story’ happened, the embarrassing thing happened and she chose to get married,” he said.
“Look, she did the right thing. She did what she wanted, and Katrina got what she deserved. She (Priyanka) informed us five days before the schedule was supposed to start... she must have thought that in this way I would get upset with her and will never work with her,” he added. “She spoke to me saying, ‘Nick has proposed to me and I want to get married, so there will be some date issues.’ I said, ‘Sure, get married, we can adjust those two, three days. Then she said that she does not want to do the film.”
