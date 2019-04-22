MUMBAI— Eid may have always been associated with Salman Khan, but the last two years have not been good for him: he has had two fiascos in “Tubelight” and “Race 3.” However, Eid 2019 seems to be set to repair all that and hail an auspicious return to blockbuster time, that too with a qualitative upswing.
The trailer of Reel Life Productions and T-Series’ “Bharat” was unveiled to the media in the presence of producers Atul Agnihotri and writer-director Ali Abbas Zafar at the YRF preview theater Apr. 22. It is a mega-package of entertainment for the family, a bonanza that travels the circus chapter, Freedom, Partition, and other issues that the country faced.
The film is based on the Korean movie, “An Ode To My Father” and the first thing that strikes us is the fact that, notwithstanding the differences in the histories of the two countries, this story of the “Journey of a Man and a Nation together” is Indian to the core. In short, this is a film that takes the core of the original and changes it for the pan-Indian audience: it is not a straight lift or even an “adaptation” but as good as an original story that takes the gist from the Korean film.
“Yes! I have changed almost everything!” said Zafar intensely. “And Salman is incredible! We have designed all his looks meticulously, and he looks terrific in all of them. We have made a film that is completely entertaining, and with every film with him, my respect for Salman grows!” Zafar admitted that reproducing different eras authentically when audiences look for slips and gaffes with a metaphorical magnifying lens, was the real challenge.
Zafar is one of those rare directors who has not only never tasted failure but has had each of his four films becoming bigger hits than the previous ones. “Tiger Zinda Hai” was bigger than “Sultan,’ which was bigger than “Gunday,” which was bigger than “Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.” More important, every film has been different in genre. Like every truly talented (and thus humble) filmmaker, Zafar smiled when I mentioned this, looked upwards, and said, “I hope the film works.”
He is looking thinner even as his film do progressively fatter business, so is it stress or fitness consciousness? He laughed and answered, “Stress! Not fitness so much!”
The trailer shows Disha Patani romancing Salman Khan when he is in his twenties (this look is incredible and makes him look even younger than in “Maine Pyar Kiya!”), and later Katrina Kaif comes in. The film spans from 1947 to 2010, Zafar revealed. “We have used a mix of VFX and prosthetics for his young look,” he admitted. So good is this effort that Khan and Patani look totally compatible in every way despite the chasm in their real ages.
We asked Atul Agnihotri whether Zafar or Khan (his brother-in-law) brought the subject to him, and he revealed that the original film’s rights were bought by him after he had watched it. Why did he then not direct it himself? “I am a hands-on producer and I am involved at every point. I can do many other things I like and enjoy as a producer, whereas the director has a different kind of responsibility.” Zafar, he added, could make a film on this scale very competently.
Laughingly dismissing our query about coming back to acting, Agnihotri, when asked why Tabu was not seen in the trailer, smiled and said, “There are SO MANY things that are not there in this trailer! We will have some more trailers, and our next will be the circus song launch.”
He personally rates Katrina Kaif is a “hundred times better” than Priyanka Chopra, the original choice for the role. Asked why he is making such a big statement, he said, “I firmly believe everything happens for the best. The Salman-Katrina chemistry has always been superb, whereas we have never seen the same kind of rapport between Priyanka and Salman. However, Priyanka had been Ali’s choice, and we have to respect a director’s vision.”
Agnihotri, who has directed a couple of flops, has produced the Khan blockbuster “Bodyguard” in 2011. The film has music by Vishal-Shekhar and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.
