MUMBAI — One of the biggest superstars, Salman Khan’s eccentric style and his approach towards work and partying are what set him apart. Everything in Khan’s world has a larger-than-life perspective and gleams and sparkles.
The actor brought one of the biggest shows to hit Dubai and it lived up to its “magical” tag as promised by Khan ahead of the show. Khan, along with his “Da-Bangg” gang, delivered a high-octane show Nov. 8.
The “Da-Bangg” gang line-up comprised actors Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, and singers Guru Randhawa and Kamaal Khan, who performed at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena as a part of the much-awaited “Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded” concert that has been around the world.
At the Arena, the aura was surreal and electric as fireworks, pyrotechnics, raining confetti charged with the buzz of the crowd, stentorian music and dazzling lights flared up the stage with the stars performing their delightful acts.
Khan made fans go fanatical with his dynamic performance grooving to his hits from movies like “Dabangg,” “Bharat” and “Tiger Zinda Hai” as well as popular songs from his earlier films like “Maine Pyar Kiya” and more.
The event kick-started with an act by UAE teenage star Rashed Belhasa a.k.a. Moneykicks, with his debut song “We Living Life.”
Maniesh Paul was the host of the evening with his unique “Da-Bangg” Hip-Hop number, through which he introduced the entire cast. Sharma was the first to make an entry dancing on the beats of the songs from his production “Loveyatri”— “Chogada” and “Dholida.” Joining him were the rest of the team along with singer Kamaal Khan.
The curtains came down just before midnight. The “Dabangg Reloaded “ tour became the perfect build-up for fans of Khan, because his movie “Dabangg 3” is set to release next month and the recent trailer has left fans curious and excited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.