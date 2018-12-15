MUMBAI— Salman Khan treated the cast and crew of “Zero” with home-cooked food by his mother when they had shot for the recently released song “Issaqbaazi.”
The song features Shah Rukh Khan and him and has been creating waves with the fun ‘jugalbandi’ between the two actors. The cast and crew had a blast shooting for the song, and the two Khans not only had a ball of a time shooting but also presented a display of their bromance. “Zero” is Shah Rukh’s home production.
On screen, Shah Rukh and Salman were last seen in the latter’s 2017 co-production “Tubelight” in which Shah Rukh played the cameo of a magician. Salman has done a cameo as himself in Shah Rukh’s home production “Om Shanti Om” (2007), and their on-screen affair began with “Karan Arjun” (1995) and “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” (1998) in which Salman had an extended cameo. It was then time for Shah Rukh to reciprocate with a corresponding one in “Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega” (2000), while both again played the leads in “Hum Tumhaare Hain Sanam” (2002).
