MUMBAI — Besides doing helping daily-wage workers in the film industry, Mid-Day.com has reported that Salman Khan has also kick-started a food donation drive in Mumbai, where two food trucks labeled “Being Haangryy” are distributing essential items to underprivileged sections.
Khan is presently living in his Panvel farmhouse.
The food trucks are an initiative of Khan’s non-profit organization Being Human to provide free meals to the crew. Khan thought that they can be now used for a greater cause and over the past two weeks, the vans have extended help across slums in the Western suburbs. Every kit contains rice, wheat flour, dal, oil, spices and salt. All safety norms are followed while distributing these essentials.
