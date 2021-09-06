MUMBAI — Salman Khan is one of the few actors who can be said to have twin “debuts.” His first film was “Biwi Ho To Aisi” (1988), in which he played second lead to Farouque Shaikh, and his lead debut was “Maine Pyar Kiya” in 1989. The first was said to be a break-even film and the second was a blockbuster.
Nevertheless, both films had important detractors who felt Khan would never make it! Director-choreographer Farah Khan, on Zee Comedy Show, made this revelation: “Salman and I are childhood friends, so when he had to audition for “Maine Pyaar Kiya,” he took me along to help him learn some dance moves before his screen test. In fact, he took me to Sooraj R. Barjatya’s office and I tried teaching him for four hours, but I ran away midway through it because he was dancing so badly. I thought he will never get the movie, and everyone will doubt my ability after seeing him. But a week or two later, I came to know that he got the film, and I laughed back then, but the movie went on to be such a blockbuster. They (Khan and Bhagyashree) were so good in the film, and I must say that the director always makes the correct decision. Sometimes, you need to see things from the eyes of a director, and while both Salman and Bhagyashree were great, we must give credit to Sooraj too.”
Coming to “Biwi Ho To Aisi,” few are aware how the superstar was cast in the film. During an episode of “10 Ka Dum,” Khan revealed how he landed the role in the movie. “I will tell you a story of “Biwi Ho To Aisi.” I met Bihari-saab (the film’s director J.K. Bihari) about two or three years ago. I asked, ‘Sir, why did you sign me for your film?’ He told me he went to many stars, and all of them rejected the movie.”
Salman Khan then quoted the filmmaker and said, “He (Bihari) told me, ‘Ab jo bhi next idiot iss garage mein aayega, main ussko sign karoonga (Whichever idiot walks into this garage next, I will take him for my next film).’ And at the time, I had thought, I would make a high-speed entry in the garage!”
However, producer Suresh Bhagat had complete faith in Khan. The producer said that there was something about his personality that grabbed attention. He had also revealed that director Bihari said that he would leave the industry if Khan became a star! Bihari directed “Inteha Pyar Ki” (1992) later, which might have been planned already as it was produced by the Bhagat family, but never made a film again. He had introduced TV star Emraan Khan in that film!
On Facebook, we see that Bihari still maintains a warm relationship with Khan, whom he has wished last on his birthday, Dec. 27 in 2020!
Khan, by the way, got paid Rs. 11,000 rupees as his fees for the film. Also, Vikas Bhalla and another actor who did not go anywhere were thought of for “Maine Pyar Kiya!”
