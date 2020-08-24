MUMBAI — Zee TV's first-of-its-kind music countdown show, "Pro Music Countdown," has made a mega-comeback. The non-fiction show presents super-hit songs in a never-seen-before chat-show format with the hottest celebrities getting up close and personal about their career, romance and everything that’s brewing.
In the upcoming episode of the show, featuring composer Sajid Khan (of Sajid-Wajid), the audience will get a sneak peek into the journey and life of both Sajid and Salman Khan. The buddies will not only talk about their college life and struggle, but also make some spicy revelations about their love life as well as their celebrity friends.
During the show, Sajid Khan made some really interesting revelations about superstar and close friend, Salman Khan. We all know Sajid has worked on several films with Salman Khan, including last year’s "Dabangg 3." There were several rumors doing the rounds suggesting how Salman asked Sajid to drop his rendition of "Yoon Karke" and get another singer to sing it.
Quashing the rumors, Sajid said, “No, this is completely false. Salman considers his work as his playground and he enjoys this game very much. He likes acting, dancing and even singing. See, Salman is a big star, but he has no musical training. However, as a hobby, he sings in a few of his films. To be honest, he is a superstar and if he wants to sing all the six songs in a film, no one would be able to stop him. But he sings only once in a while and just one song in a film, then why shouldn’t we support him? I also would like to add that after singing a song, Salman observes everyone's reaction and judges if he has sung it properly or not."
Sajid then stated, "I remember, he even asked me once, ‘Sur aur taal theek tha na? Accha gaya na? (Did I sing well? In key and with proper rhythm?)" He enquires if his singing could invite laughter. And I would say, 'No bhai, sing without fear!'"
Sajid adds, “If he wants to give another take he will, but otherwise, he won't give a retake. He is a one-take singer, he sings everything in one go and if he is happy with it, then that's it. Whichever song he sings, he remembers it well, so you don't need him to retake, he does it flawlessly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.