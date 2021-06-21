MUMBAI — Raj Kumar Gupta started his career by directing the midstream “Aamir,” followed by the smart “No One Killed Jessica” and the abominable neither-here-nor-there “Ghanchakkar.” He then moved with success to “Raid,” which was the combined biopic of three income-tax officers and in a more commercial space. Finally, there was a real story dramatized (without success) in “India’s Most Wanted” (2019). And Gupta now directs his first true-blue biopic.
And Salman Khan gets his first true biopic, too — in the 34th year of his career.
Khan will play the character of Ravindra Kaushik, who is regarded as the best Indian spy. Pinkvilla.com broke the story and stated that he will play the “flamboyant Indian spy, Ravindra Kaushik, popularly known as Black Tiger.
The action thriller, based on a fascinating true story, will go on floors once Khan wraps up his commitment for producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Gupta has been researching on Kaushik’s life for the last five years and has locked a screenplay that does justice to the achievements and legacy of Kaushik. Khan has already agreed in principle to do the film. It is among the most shocking stories from Indian Intelligence history, according to the report.
This is the first time that Khan will slip into the shoes of a real-life character. The film will, however, NOT be titled “Black Tiger” and a title will be soon locked for this actioner set in the ‘70s and ‘80s.
The report adds, “Interestingly, back in 2012, the Kabir Khan directorial, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ with Salman, was rumored to be based on Ravindra Kaushik’s life, however, it eventually turned out to be a fictional tale of an Indian spy. But it seems, life has now come a full circle.”
Kaushik’s family had even claimed then that the story of “Ek Tha Tiger” appeared to be based on his life and had asked the makers for credit.
After the Arjun Kapoor starrer, “India’s Most Wanted” (2019), there was talk that Gupta’s next would be a second outing of “Raid” (2018) with Ajay Devgn. But Gupta has chosen, clearly, a big-scale actioner with India’s biggest star. So far, Gupta has alternated between decent and bad films and this film falls in the right space among them!
As for Salman Khan, he has a very busy date diary and is trying to juggle his dates. Here is dope on his other current assignments:
- “Tiger 3” / Director: Maneesh Sharma
- The Next Season of “Bigg Boss”
- “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali” (now “Bhaijaan” probably) / Farhad Samji
- “Kick 2” / Sajid Nadiadwala
- “Antim: The Final Truth” / Mahesh Manjrekar
- A film with Sooraj R. Barjatya (being worked on)
- “Pathan” / Siddharth Anand (Cameo)
