MUMBAI — Salman Khan unveiled the poster of the Rajkumar Santoshi's film “Bad Boy” and introduced the lead cast, Namashi Chakraborty (son of Mithun Chakraborty) and Amrin Qureshi. The film is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen) and Inbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd. The worldwide release is by Pen Marudhar Cine Entertainment.
The makers call their film “The most complete commercial film in terms of enjoyment, fun and hoopla, a true Hindi masala entertainer.” The poster features Chakraborty and Qureshi, giving a full bad boy and bad girl vibe. The film is in the post-production stage.
Santoshi says, “Just like the poster, the story of “Bad Boy” has drama, music, action and romance—these elements are the core of the film.”
Producer Sajid Qureshi adds, “I don’t want to give much out about the film as of now. I just want to say it will be one of the most mass-oriented entertainers of 2020 with the right amount of romance, comedy, action, music and drama. After all it’s a Rajkumar Santoshi film, it is topnotch.”
Chakraborty says, “ “Bad Boy” is a dream come true for me. To be launched in an out-and-out commercial film, with the guidance of Sajid-bhai and Raj-ji, was an honor. I enjoyed every second of working on it.”
Qureshi puts in, “The film is everything I could have asked for. It’s a dream movie and each and every moment was magical on sets. I cannot wait for everyone to see it.”
Himesh Reshammiya scores music and Sameer Anjaan pens lyrics.
