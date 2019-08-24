MUMBAI—Times have indeed changed from the era when producers would love to share info about their forthcoming films and their highlights. They would even be secretly delighted if something meaty was leaked. Today, tantalizing trivia decided by the makers are all that are revealed (that too, in well-planned stages) from a forthcoming film.
Ever since Salman Khan has announced “Dabangg 3,” his fans can’t keep calm, and Khan feels that there is someone from his production team who is giving out vital information related to his film. Due to its increasing consistency, Khan has called out for a team meeting, where he has given strict orders to the team to figure out who is leaking all these confidential tidbits.
“Dabangg 3” has two parallel tracks, one in the present day and the other tracing the younger days of Chulbul Pandey. It was a big blow for Khan when the look of his young avatar from the film made its way into the public domain. Things turned worse last week after he shot for a song with Sonakshi Sinha in Jaipur and pictures from the shoot immediately appeared online. That was when the actor called for a meeting with the production, creative and marketing teams and expressed his displeasure.
Khan has also asked all the crew members to be strict on the sets so that the outdoor shoot pictures will not get leaked. The whole crew has been informed that smartphones will not be permitted on the sets. Khan has also asked that the number of security staff be increased on the sets.
