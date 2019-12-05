Bollywood actress Samikssha Bhatnagar bagged the Best Actress award at the 12th Global Film Festival Noida for the critically acclaimed film “Hamne Gandhi Ko Maar Diya.”
The Hindi movie was produced and directed by Naeem A. Siddqui and released on March 2, 2018 all over India. The film was inspired by non-violence movement of Mahatma Gandhi during his struggle for an independent India.
The excitement and enthusiasm of young film makers from all over India and abroad created a new energy in the 12th Global Film Festival Noida at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City.
The festival was inaugurated by Ambassador of Bosnia Mohammed Cengic, joint secretary of state committee of the Uzbekistan Tumurbek Anvabekov, film director Rahul Ravail, film director Ranjit Kapoor, writer and dancer Raghunath Manet, director Usha Deshpandey, TV actress Samikssha Bhatnagar, Vivek Paul, Miss Ukraine Darina Gordienko, Mohamed Ali Rabbani and the president of Marwah Studios, Sandeep Marwah.
Bhatnagar said, “I dedicate this award to all my fans who always support me. I am glad to receive this award. I would like to thank the organizer of the 12th Global Film Festival Noida for this appreciation.”
