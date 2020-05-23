MUMBAI — Samir Kochhar’s suave persona has made him play many unconventional roles. With “The Test Case,” “Typewriter,” “The Sacred Games” and “Four More Shots Please.”
An actor who has always managed to make his mark in films, television and on the web, Kochhar celebrated his birthday May 23 at his residence as with everyone today. On the special occasion, Kochhar said, “This quarantine birthday will be remembered. Last year, I was working on my birthday, so this time being at home truly feels great.”
Every year, Kochhar used to be busy anchoring for the IPL and he would get to celebrate only after his actual birthday, but he was with his family this time. The virtual party with friends along with the homemade cake made by his wife Radhika and his children now holds a special place in his heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.