The narrative (by the heroine herself) refers to Mumbai as a “paglakhaana” (mental asylum) because everyone has an obsession. Well, we can’t say this about the entire city but we can speak something similar about the team of “Sanak-Ek Junoon:” that the writers and director are decidedly obsessed about sex! A Lone Ranger production leitmotif, come films or web, this obsession makes all their work very basic, and so it is matter of luck or chance if what they make creates the right waves or (usually) the wrong ones.
And a corollary to this is that the “dialogues” border on (or totally cross the line towards) the ridiculous, therefore adding unintentional hilarity to the (in this case) series. And there are so many examples in these 10 episodes that readers will forgive me if I do not remember even one. Collectively, however, it makes for sheer entertainment on how screenwriting should NOT be done if your viewers have to take things seriously.
The plot is about a loving couple who has migrated to Mumbai from Indore for better prospects—he is a counsel and she a microbiologist. When the series opens, we are told that hubby is 37 and is a “failure” with an income that does not even take care of a leaky tap in the kitchen or a faulty air-conditioner. The house, as usual without the hint of a domestic, is so plush that people in this “asylum” of a megapolis would not mind being “failures”—the couple even has a luxurious automobile!
And why is Mr. Hero termed by himself as a “failure?” Well, he works in a law firm as a “junior” and is not a part of the “Upper Floor” where the owner (Pawan Chopra) and his elite team of lawyers operate. And to reach there, there is a simple method that has nothing, but NOTHING, to do with your talent and skills in the profession. Every week or so, there is a party, and a game of wife-swapping! And you and your wife must be a part of this to get to the “Upper Floor,” like it or nuts!
Well, considering there seem to be a small group of staff members (there is also an obnoxious secretary played by Amaara Sangam!) we wonder what’s the (s)excitement about as the permutations and combinations of couples must have been long exhausted! Mr Owner is himself wifeless, and so does not participate. But the others have to be game to get somewhere in his firm, which as per the series, is so irreplaceable in the “asylum” city that no one dares to refuse and kick the firm off from his or her life!
The rest of the show is about how there is a moral dilemma for the couple, and the consequences of their actions on their psyches, the man’s legal career, the wife’s profession and eventually the way they deal with the situation, obviously after sexual compromise.
Ridiculous to the extreme in concept itself and even more in execution, the series represents the Indian entertainment industry’s obsession (that word again) with youth, and a warped thinking that the youth of this nation connect with this kind of bilge in the name of thrills, sensuality and excitement. Krishna Bhatt may be one of the youngest filmmakers around, but directors, as captains of ships, need a certain basic maturity—of thought and therefore approach. Given this toy to play with (a great budget), Bhatt does not deliver either grip, sensitivity or thrilling moments.
A fake conflict between small-town mores and ambition in a big city is created, along with how the young purveyors of this sexual kitsch think of free sex as a weapon to make progress, a helpless “addiction” and similar other totally hollow premises.
Rohit Roy looks awkward in most of the badly-written scenes, though Aindrita survives this ordeal with a decent essay of what is a pot-headed role. Pawan Chopra is good as the boss, and among the rest, Antara Banerjee makes a decent impression. The rest are strictly adequate, and Harpreet Jatail not even that because of her weird character that remains also in a state of perpetual undress.
Rating: *
Produced by: Raj Kishore Khaware, Dr. Amar P. Thakkar & Krishna Bhatt
Directed by: Krishna Bhatt
Written by: Vikram Bhatt with Shweta Bothra & Ankit Upadhyaya
Starring: Rohit Roy, Aindrita Ray, Pawan Chopra, Rishi Deshpande, Tasneem Ali, Harpreet Jatail, Rushad Rana, Amaara Sangam, Antara Banerjee & others
