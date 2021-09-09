MUMBAI — Oscar winners A.R. Rahman and Gulzar come together again under Sandeep Singh’s banner of Legend Global Studio for his prestigious project, the biopic on business tycoon Subrata Roy.
Rahman has shared his sentiments on the collaboration, “Gulzar-saab’s soulful lyrics are extremely inspiring for a musician and I hope I can do justice to the lyrics and the story. I am looking forward to this collaboration.”
Gulzar adds, “It will be wonderful to collaborate with Rahman again. Subrata Roy’s life is enigmatic and inspiring. Rahman is a wonderful artiste and musician and I look forward to this.”
Singh states, “It gives me unbelievable joy to bring these legends of lyrics and music together for a project that is extremely close to my heart. I have been an ardent admirer of the work of Rahman-ji and Gulzar-saab. Their contribution to cinema cannot be measured and I am humbled that they are a part of my project. Subrata Roy-sir’s life is a tremendous story of grit, determination and success and it needs the support of these two geniuses to realize this dream. I am humbled and overwhelmed."
The film is reported to be one that will span several continents and will traverse the tycoon’s journey over the decades. The title and cast are expected to be announced shortly.
A.R. Rahman-Gulzar films:
- “Dil Se…” (1998)
- “Saathiya” (2002)
- “Guru” (2007)
- “Slumdog Millionaire” (2008)
- “Yuvvraaj” (2008)
- “Raavan” (2010)
- Jab Tak Hai Jaan” (2012)
- “OK Jaanu” (2017)
