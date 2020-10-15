MUMBAI — Extolling hairstylist Aalim Hakim’s skills as he gave him a macho-cum-suave look for his role in “KGF 2,” Sanjay Dutt in an Instagram video called himself Hakim’s “guinea-pig” and Hakim laughingly replied, “Even now you are my guinea-pig!” They recalled the time Hakim had dyed his hair a fiery red for a tour in USA, and Dutt stated that Hakim did “those things with my hair that he could not do with anyone else!”
Dutt recalled how the senior Hakim was associated with his own father Sunil Dutt and had worked on his own debut film “Rocky” as well. He also called the videographer close to see two artificial breaks in his hair and said, “This is the recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will beat this cancer.”
He revealed that the look Hakim had designed was for “KGF 2,” whose shooting starts in November. “It is good to be back on sets. Tomorrow I will be dubbing for “Shamshera.”” He praised the precautions taken in Hakim’s salon. Hakim reciprocated by calling him a rocking strong man and was confident he would come out of his issues.
