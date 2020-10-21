MUMBAI — Sanjay Dutt has been taking rigorous medical treatment for his cancer. After an intensive round of medication, he has now been given some positive news.
The doctors told Dutt on Oct. 21, that he is beating the illness and it is in remission now. Since it is the birthday of his twins, daughter Iqra and son Sharaan, it seems like this is the best gift the entire family could have received.
Dutt is known as a fighter, and by conquering this difficult battle, he has emerged victorious. Being a complete family man at his core, the actor had the support of his loved ones throughout this journey.
Always having cherished the support of his fans, Dutt is extremely grateful to all well-wishers. Announcing the news of his remission, Dutt took to his social media account on Twitter and Instagram and said, “My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you.”
Let us now hope that the actor continues to stay in good health.
