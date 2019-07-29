MUMBAI—Sanjay Dutt has given a treat to all his fans by releasing his rustic and intense look as Adheera from “KGF Chapter 2.” looking. “KGF Chapter 1” was claimed to be a sleeper hit in 2018 and Chapter 2 will soon hit the theatres.
Dutt, as well as makers Excel Entertainment, took to their official social media handles to reveal the look. Excel wrote, “Here’s presenting Adheera from #KGFChapter2 @duttsanjay @hombalefilms @prashanth_neel @TheNameIsYash @SrinidhiShetty7 @bhuvangowda84 @BasrurRavi @VKiragandur @Karthik1423 @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @VaaraahiCC.”
Mounted on a large scale, the film puts forth technical advances to create a visually stunning experience. The team includes lead actors Yash and Srinidhi Shetty.
The success of the Kannada film “KGF,” released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, has proved that audiences are keen to accept crossover content, and now, expectations rise with the announcement of “KGF Chapter 2.”
“KGF Chapter 1” marked Ritesh Sidhwani’s and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment’s first Kannada venture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.