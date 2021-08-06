MUMBAI — Sanjay Dutt met jawaans from the Indian Army while shooting for the “Bhuj: The Pride Of India.”
For his character as Indian Army Scout Ranchordas Pagi in the film, we hear that Dutt had first-hand experience of warfare while shooting for the film. For some of the critical war sequences in Suratgarh Army Range in Rajasthan, the actor met an army battalion. The men spent a lot of time with Dutt talking about their war experiences and sharing each other’s journey, which was very inspiring for the actor. Dutt began principal photography on June 25, 2019.
The actor co-stars with Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Ihana Dhillon.
