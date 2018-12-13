MUMBAI— Sanjay Dutt will not be celebrating Christmas with his children and family because he is shooting for his period drama “Panipat.” Usually, the actor likes to spend important occasions like birthdays and festivals with wife Maanyaata and kids Shahraan and Iqra, but this year, Dutt will be giving the Christmas and New Year celebrations with his family a miss. The actor has committed 60 days to Ashutosh Gowariker’s film.
Dutt has been extremely busy since a couple of months with multiple projects. The actor even returned home for Diwali only late at night. He has completed his South remake production “Prasthaanam’ in Lucknow—he plays the leader of a political party in Uttar Pradesh, and is working on Gowariker’s other project “Toolsidas Junior” and the multi-star “Kalank” simultaneously.
Dutt is making news for his bald look and beard and made an appearance in his latest avatar at the wedding reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently. Earlier, the actor was also spotted on the sets of his new film “Shamshera.” He has an interesting line up of projects ahead with “Torbaaz” and “Sadak 2” also on the way. With seven films on hand, he must be the busiest star today!
