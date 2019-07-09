MUMBAI—“Baba” is being produced by Sanjay S. Dutt Productions and Blue Mustang Creations and is slated for release Aug. 2. The Marathi film industry is abuzz about that the film being made by Dutt and his wife, Maanayata Dutt. The film is co-produced with Ashok Subhedar and Aarti Subhedar. The teaser was unveiled July 8.
The story revolves around a boy who is unable to speak. Despite this, he is happy and enjoying life with his parents in his small world perched atop a hill. Blue Mustang Creations had earlier produced the film “Bucket List” starring Madhuri Dixit Nene.
The film comes with the tagline “Emotions Have No Language,” which aptly highlights the story of a father and son and their journey through life. It stars Deepak Dobriyal, who is making his Marathi debut, along with Nandita Patkar. They are supported by Spruha Joshi, Abhijeet Khandkekar, Chittaranjan Giri and Jaywant Wadkar. Aaryan Menghji is the child protagonist.
The film is directed by Raj R. Gupta, director of “Dhaaga,” a Marathi short film released on Zee 5. Dutt, on his Twitter account, recently posted, “Dedicating our first Marathi Film BABA to the Person who remained Steadfast in my life through everything ! Love you Dad.”
Maanayata Dutt added, “Dedicating our first Marathi Film BABA to the one and Only Sunil Dutt Sahab, whose rock solid support always enhanced our Confidence!”
“Baba” is a story by Manish Singh that is set in a scenic coastal village of Konkan. Interestingly Singh, director Gupta, lead actor Dobroyal, child actor Menghji and the two producers are ALL non-Marathi speaking people. That shows the inroads the Marathi film industry has made. Previous non-Marathi actors who have produced Marathi films include Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra.
Watch "Baba" teaser here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.