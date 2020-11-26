MUMBAI—“ Torbaaz” releases exclusively on Netflix Dec. 11. The story of a journey of redemption and rising from personal tragedy, set in Afghanistan, is the first Sanjay Dutt release after his recovery from illness earlier this year.
Speaking about his Netflix debut, Dutt said, “The story of “Torbaaz” is closely aligned with the reality of Afghanistan, and the beautiful depiction of cricket as a means of deliverance is as true for the children as it is for my character, Nasser Khan, who bounces back from personal tragedy.”
“I am truly grateful for all the love and support that I have received over the past few months, and I am glad to be returning to the screen with this powerful film. We have a strong partner in Netflix and I am glad that the film will reach discerning audiences around the world, where the story can resonate across boundaries.”
“Torbaaz” is the story of a man who rises above his personal tragedy and decides to transform the lives of a few refugee camp kids who are on the path of destruction through the game of cricket. Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev co-star in this Girish Malik-directed film produced by Malik with Raju Chadha and Rahul Mittra.
