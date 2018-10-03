MUMBAI— Sanjay Dutt who has been occupied with back-to-back shoots took off time from his busy schedule to give a motivational talk to the youth in Ahmedabad. The actor has been visiting different cities across India for his motivational pep talks to the youth in which the actor shares the highs and lows of the journey he has had and also spreads the awareness on drugs and their evils.
The actor earlier had visited cities like Kolkata, Delhi, and Jaipur for the same. Dutt has been juggling his schedule between the shoots of “Torbaaz,” ”Kalank” and his home production “Prasthanam.” The actor is also doing “Shamshera” and “Panipat.”
