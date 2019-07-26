MUMBAI— Actor Sanjay Dutt will be celebrating his 60th birthday by gifting fans the first teaser of his upcoming film "Prasthanam."
Dutt will turn 60 on July 29, and he plans to celebrate the film's first look with fans.
The teaser of the project will be screened at a multiplex in Mumbai, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony with fans.
"Prasthanam" is the Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu cult classic of the same name. The film is being remade in Hindi by filmmaker Deva Katta, who also made the original.
The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey, and is produced by Sanjay Dutt's wife, Maanayata. The thrilling family drama is slated to release on Sept. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.