MUMBAI—Sanjay Dutt, who has completed the Jaipur schedule of “Panipat,” is not only hitting the gym for a desired physique of king Ahmad Shah Durrani but is making sure he perfects his art in carrying the heavy armor.
The protective shield that Dutt is wearing weighs around 35 kilos. While shooting in Jaipur, the actor, in-between shoots or before wearing the armor, would hit the gym so that he performed effectively.
Earlier, last year when the actor went for a hair, make-up and costume trials, the armor was specially designed according to Dutt’s personality. The actor also followed a strict diet and would consume food such as salads rich in proteins including chicken and fish. To slip into character, Dutt had completely cut down on foods with fats.
