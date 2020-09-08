MUMBAI — Sanjay Dutt, who had announced a break after his lung cancer was diagnosed, has reported for the two-day patchwork that remains of his shoot for Yash Raj Films’ “Shamshera” at Yash Raj Studios. With this, the action drama directed by Karan Malhotra will be complete.
The actor will also dub soon for “Bhuj: The Pride of India” and will shoot for a few days for “KGF 2” and complete work on them.
After this, the family has decided to take treatment at the Sloan Kettering Hospital in USA and he will fly there in December during the winter holidays of his children as he wants them to be by his side. Till then, he will be treated in Mumbai.
