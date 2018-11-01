MUMBAI—Sanjay Khan is one of the most flamboyant actors who has lived his life filled with a lot of color. Known among the best lookers among the 1960s heroes, Khan marked his presence with movies like “Dosti,” “Dus Lakh,” “Inteqam,” “Dhund” and others and also produced and directed movies like “Abdullah” and “Kala Dhanda Goray Log.” He also acted in, produced and directed several hit serials including “The Great Maratha” and “The Sword of Tipu Sultan.” Also into real estate and hospitality, he always was a racecourse enthusiast as well.
Said Khan, “I have always loved riding horses. I feel they are beautiful and riding them gives me immense pleasure.” Speaking of his favorite horse Prince Khartoum, Khan said, “It was mere coincidence that I bought Prince Khartoum. There was a guest at my house, and he was going to the racecourse while I was going to visit my wife at the hospital. It was the time when Farah was born. When I dropped by the racecourse, I saw my friend Harish Mahindra, who took me to the side and convinced me to buy the horse he had bought from the Maharaja of Gwalior at Rs.1,65,000 then. Today, the horse is worth a 100 crore! When I told my wife, she berated me for buying a horse so expensive, but Prince Khartoum was worth it.”
He added, “Prince Khartoum was destined to become the biggest champion. He won the Bangalore Derby, the Indian Blue Ribbon Derby, and the Invitation Cup in Chennai. The audience will definitely love the story I have written about Prince Khartoum in my book. The intrigue, the politics, the triumphs and the challenges I had to face to own a champion horse is no easy feat. The whole world was trying to suppress me. All the horse lovers would love to read that chapter!”
Khan’s autobiography from Penguin India, “The Best Mistakes of My Life,” self-authored by Sanjay Khan, was launched on Oct. 28 in Mumbai at a grand event. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah was the guest of honor at the launch. Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, Simi Garewal, Jackie Shroff, Mallika Sanghvi, Sunil Alagh and Farooq Dhondy were also present.
Dia Mirza, also a close friend of the family, was the host for the evening and narrated wonderful anecdotes from the life of the actor. Also present were Khan’s wife Zarine, son Zayed Khan and daughters Sussanne, Simone and Farah.
“This is an extremely emotional moment for me,” said Khan. “I had never really thought of writing an autobiography, but the process made me relive most parts and has made me value my life, my friends and those who stood by me even more. It gives me so much happiness to be able to share this moment with all those who are so precious to me.” He also read out an excerpt from his book, which was about his mentor and his greatest inspiration, the late Raj Kapoor.
Khan is the recipient of the National Citizen Award twice, the Rajiv Gandhi Award for Excellence and the Gem of India Award for Excellence among many other honors.
When an ill-fated event took place on the sets of “The Sword of Tipu Sultan” in 1989, Khan suffered major burn injuries and had to undergo 73 surgeries. Penguin India was so impressed with the draft that they made his book their biggest launch of the year.
