MUMBAI—After the acclaimed “Kadvi Hawa,” which barely was seen in the theatres, Sanjay Mishra is back with yet another film that focuses on climate change. “Turtle,” which features him in a lead role, recently won the National award for Best Rajasthani Film.
Although such films receive critical acclaim, they never get enough exposure, and Mishra believes that the government should take up the responsibility of their pan-India release. “As an actor, I feel I am responsible to tell an important story through a film I become a part of, and ‘Turtle’ is an important film for me,” Mishra told the media.
He added, “Climate change, and the resultant water crisis, is a big topic of conversation globally. So while a National Award makes us happy, the film will serve its purpose when it is released widely for the mass audience.”
“In a small-budget film, coming from an independent filmmaker, it is not possible financially to get a wider reach unless we get government support, because releasing a film is an expensive affair. These films have the potential to create awareness among common people. So, it is important these films are not just made, taken to festivals and awarded.”
The actor, who is known for his work in films like the “Golmaal” series as much as for his offbeat films, believes that reaching out to the next generation is important to bring change. “It would make sense to include such films in schoolchildren’s extracurricular activity. Understanding the importance of planting trees and (of) the water harvesting system is important to grasp from childhood, so that it can become part of your lifestyle,” said Mishra.
“Turtle (Kachhua)” is directed by Dinesh S. Yadav and produced by Ashok Choudhary of Shivazza Films.
