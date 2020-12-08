MUMBAI—Sanjay Mishra to play a inspirational role in the film “Andaman” directed by Smita Singh. This film is written by Anand Raj, who is also playing the protagonist. It is produced by 8 Pillars Motion Pictures.
An inspirational social drama around a quarantine centre in an unprivileged village, it deals with the harsh realities of our society with great sense of humor. The shooting took place in Lucknow and other parts of UP.
Mishra said, “No film or filmmaker is big or small. A film creates a large impact and I am sure this film will create that spark. I am doing this film to support a new talent and have seen the hard work put in by the director and the entire team. I really want new talents to grow because they come with fresh ideas and concepts.”
Says director Singh, “Working with Sanjay Mishra was not just fun and inspirational, but it was more of a learning process from such an extremely talented and experienced actor. As I was making a debut in the film, he guided me a lot through the technicalities. He is such a warm, hardworking and genuine person. Since long, I have been a fan of his acting, and working with him was such a momentous journey.”
Mishra is known for his sheer versatility and has done comic, dramatic and negative roles over the last 25 years in films as varied as “All The Best,” “Phas Gaya Re Obama,” “Aankhon Dekhi” and others.
