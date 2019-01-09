MUMBAI — “Thackeray,” based on the life of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, saw its newly-released trailer trending on YouTube, with over 10 million hits. Firebrand journalist-MP and the man behind the film, Sanjay Raut, divulged that the casting for the role of Balasaheb barely took two minutes.
“Once while I was traveling, I watched “Freaky Ali,” wherein Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a golfer. I had already seen it before, but I started watching it again, only to realize that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s face can be made to look like Balasaheb,” said Raut, who is also the writer of the film.
Raut said that before casting Siddiqui, he wanted to see his style and gestures. “I called him at a hotel and I observed his style and gait. And within minutes, I told him that I am making the ‘Thackeray’ biopic and he is playing Balasaheb Thackeray,” continued Raut.
Thackeray is slated for a worldwide release Jan. 25. Amrita Rao portrays Meenatai Thackeray. Directed by Abhijit Panse and presented by Sanjay Raut, it is produced by Raut’ers Entertainment LLP, Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Carnival Motion Pictures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.