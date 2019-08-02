MUMBAI—Directed by Deva Katta, Sanjay S. Dutt presents “Prasthaanam,” produced by Maanayata Dutt, and starring Sanjay S. Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey. The film releases Sep. 20.
On his 60th birthday, fans put up – a la South Indian cinema – a huge cutout of the actor at the PVR Multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai.
And yes, please, Dutt is now known by his third screen name – Sanjay S. Dutt – the first MALE actor to use an initial in his screen name after the female Sonam K. Ahuja (post-marriage) recently.
Did we say ‘third’ name? Yes, check the vintage files of “Rocky” and some years more – his name was originally spelled ‘Sunjay’ Dutt!
