MUMBAI — An ancient Indian idea and a modern cinematic medium merge together to tell a story entirely in a split-screen format in a unique short film. The film is almost devoid of any dialogues and relies heavily on assisting the viewers to divide their attention facilitated by sound, movement and design.
“Samskara/Impressions,” a short film by Sankalp Rawal exploring ancient Indian Yogic ideas of how one’s impressions (Samskara) are food for the inner self and how one’s inner structures and algorithms are formed by what they see, hear and experience all through their lives.
The film depicts the parallel narratives of Abhimanyu’s childhood and his current life simultaneously via a split-screen. It showcases what happens when he realizes that he has unconsciously become the man who had left the strongest “samskara” (impressions) on him: his alcoholic-abusive father.
The theory of “Samskara” has also been used, in ancient Indian texts, to develop explanations for how and why human beings remember anything, and the impact these memories have on their sense of suffering, happiness and being content as impressions build the body of one’s soul and only consciousness can liberate them.
Rawal says, “I was shocked to see my cousin slowly grow into a drunkard although he had seen his father destroy everyone’s life by drinking. He had seen his father wither away to bones and die a slow agonizing death, and yet here he was, getting drunk each evening. It reminded me of the Yogic concept of “Samskara”—a word that has now come down to mean manners. It’s not really the good manners that our parents try to instruct, which affects us but rather our impressions of how they live.”
He adds, “The film attempts to create a sense of introspection among viewers about their own life choices and the impressions that have influenced these. The biggest challenge was to allow the acting to be real and organic while keeping such a precise storyboard of actions and positions. So, we shot the film in a linear sequence allowing the actors to go through the journey of the night in the actual sequence.”
“Samskara” is produced by Myths & Mountains Movies and distributed by Six Sigma Films. It is the official selection at Kansas Film Festival, USA; Vancouver Asian Film Festival, Streatham Film Festival, London; Calcutta Cult Film Festival, New Delhi Film festival among others and is available on YouTube and Disney+ Hotstar.
