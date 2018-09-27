MUMBAI— Without mincing words, Sanya Malhotra stole the female show among the adult female leads in’Dangal.’ Since then, she has been a part of three more films, and “Patakha” is the first to release but the last to be signed!
The Delhi girl was a wrestler in her debut film and now is shown fighting fairly viciously with her reel sister in “Patakha.” We meet up the actress, looking a far cry from both her screen selves, at the Kyta Productions office.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: How was the transition phase after your debut film, which went to another level?
A: The first film I signed was Ritesh Batra’s slice-of-life “Photograph” with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. After “Dangal,” I was doing nothing for almost eight months, waiting for Ritesh to come to India. I shot for that film in September and October.
After that came the script of “Badhaai Ho,” which made me say an instant ‘Yes!”. The script was so amazingly funny – I have never accepted a film like that before!
Q: And “Patakha” came in next.
A: Yes, I was in Delhi with my family when my manager called and said that Vishal (Bhardwaj)-sir wanted to cast me in a story about two sisters. I asked my manager why would he take ME? But he said that Vishal-sir was also in Delhi, so I went to meet him. He gave me three scenes to prep and give an audition after two days. I was slightly disappointed because this character was so way different I could not relate to her at all. I am an introvert, and she was very spiteful, aggressive and extroverted!
Then one day before the audition, he called me up to rehearse with him on phone. That was so nice of him and I decided I would love to do the film. I met him and auditioned. After the “Dangal” audition, I had got this feeling that I was already in. Much the same happened now. All he asked me was, if I did not mind, to put on 10 to 12 kilos!
Q: How real could you say the story is?
A: I think every sibling goes through this! I would hate my elder sister for no reason, and I never thought I would get along with her throughout life, but today we are very close.
Q: Would you also fight? And on what?
A: Yes! And on the silliest of things – clothes, gifts, food. Then there was the fact that my mom would compare me with her, and say she was so much better at so many things.
Q: How has “Dangal” changed things for you?
A: Despite knowing we had made a special film, I had never imagined the kind of reaction it got from the audience and the industry. I had really thought that I would be auditioning again in a line waiting for my turn, with the process of evaluation of my fitness also starting again. But life became very easy. People had said they might not offer me romantic roles, as I had played a wrestler. But I have a wonderful team working for me. The kind of characters I got were very different from me and each other.
Today, I also have bought a house after doing two films, and my family’s very happy. For me, the best part is that they can come and stay with me as much as they want, unlike when I staying at Aamir Khan’s old house with two more girls from “Dangal” and later in a one-bedroom apartment!
As a face, I am recognized, and also people come to me and tell me that I look like “that girl in “Dangal”!”
Q: Has the actor in you evolved?
A: “Photograph” taught me a lot about acting. In my first film, the wrestling practice had helped. But with Ritesh’s film, I learned that a different kind of prep was needed to get into character. I play an introverted college-going girl. And Ritesh wanted me to write something about my character that was not there in the script. Now I have got into this habit of doing these back-stories of all my characters!
Q: How were the preps different from each other?
A: For “Photograph,” there were a lot of improvisations even on sets, Every take would be different. In the case of “Badhaai Ho,” there were a lot of readings with the cast and writers. And actually, the “Patakha” audition was a great opportunity to check my potential as actor. I decided to give the audition more to do that than actually to crack it!
Q: What is tougher, a character close to you or different from you?
A: The faraway character is not only far tougher, but the process is far more enjoyable too. We all event to Rausi, which is the village of Charan Singh, who has written the short story “Do Behne” on which the film is based. I had always dreamed of going to a village, and for five days, we made cow-dung cakes, fetched water from the well and so on, apart from having discussions about our characters and even improvisations to the script.
I would think about Chutki, would internally be clear about her, but externally it took two weeks for me to get Chutki into my body and take myself out of my comfort zone. I have always had a problem with what to do with my hands when I do not have much dialogue, and I solved that with this film. I am lucky that there has been so much learning with each film.
Q: Would you like to do a full-on mainstream film?
A: Absolutely. I would love to because I have grown up watching them!
Q: What next?
A: I will let you know very soon!
