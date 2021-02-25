MUMBAI — Sanya Malhotra got the perfect birthday present Feb. 25 as Netflix dropped the teaser of her upcoming film “Pagglait,” slated to release March 26. Malhotra is back on Netflix in this dramedy, which takes viewers on an emotional journey with a true-to-life portrayal of a typical Indian middle-class family navigating a crisis.
Sanya plays the role of the recently-widowed Sandhya, struggling to mourn the death of her husband. As events unfold, Sandhya sets onto a path of self-discovery, attempting to find her identity and purpose in life—all this while living amidst the quirky members of her joint family.
Directed and written by Umesh Bist, the film has an ensemble cast consisting of Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang.
Protagonist and birthday girl Sanya Malhotra said, “So thrilled to announce this film, which is very close to my heart, on my special day. My journey was “Pagglait” (mad person in colloquial lingo) indeed—and I can’t wait for the world to witness this unique story very soon.”
The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor with Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under Balaji Telefilms and Sikhya Entertainment.
