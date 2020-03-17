MUMBAI —“With the look in place, I got into her shoes easily,” said Sanya Malhotra on prepping for her character in “Shakuntala Devi.” Malhotra has a plate- full of characters, and 2020 has three releases for her that also include “Pagglait” and “Ludo.”
Every actor has a distinct process of preparing for their roles, and Malhotra says she thoroughly enjoys the process of prepping before a film. She plays the role of Shakuntala’s daughter, Anupama Banerjee.
“My character is based on a real person. I believe that 70 percent of our job is done by the makeup and hair department. With the look in place, my director, too, helped me a lot to understand my character,” the actress explained.
With her aspirations, talent, and sincerity, Malhotra has tried to excel in every character that comes her way. Anurag Basu’s “Ludo” sees her opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, and she has bern shooting in Lucknow for “Pagglait” produced by Guneet Monga and Ekta Kapoor.
