MUMBAI—Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sanya Malhotra have now added a big-ticket international project to their roster. Chaturvedi has been roped in as the Hindi voice of global superstar and heartthrob Chris Hemsworth, while Malhotra will be voicing for Tessa Thompson in the much- awaited action spin-off “Men In Black: International.”
The action-adventure “Men in Black: International” introduces us to two new MIB members: Chris Hemsworth as Agent H and Tessa Thompson as Agent M. The duo has already extended their chemistry on screen in their previous superhero outings, and fans have been petitioning online to see them in more movies.
The suave and stylish Chaturvedi is not only a youth sensation but has also managed to win hearts of people across generations with his unconventional style and excellent acting skills. Malhotra’s free-spirited persona perfectly blends into the character of witty and feisty Tessa.
Excited about his first international association, Chaturvedi said, “This cult franchise is a global phenomenon and has set a benchmark for sci-fi comedy films. I have been a fan of the films since childhood and extremely very happy to join the ‘MIB’ family. Chris Hemsworth is a global icon, and I have been religiously following him since his superhero days. To voice for his character is a dream come true, and I hope with this project, I manage to live up to audience expectations and sustain this legacy in India.”
Stepping into the world of “Men In Black,” Malhotra added, “I have thoroughly enjoyed the “Men In Black” movies and have always been a huge fan of the stylish action and humor! I am very happy that I got the opportunity to voice for Tessa’s character and be a part of this franchise in my own special way. She is really headstrong and fierce, something I relate to as well! This has been a unique and challenging experience, and I hope my fans will appreciate this new venture from me!”
Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases “Men In Black: International” Jun. 14 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.
