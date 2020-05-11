MUMBAI — Sanya Malhotra likes to breathes life into characters and has made a small space for herself in the industry with the characters she has played.
Malhotra will be making an engrossing appearance in the Hindi language dark anthology comedy “Ludo” produced and directed by Anurag Basu. The film has four chapters, each of which revolves around a different story.
The actress is known to prepare for all her characters, but with “Ludo,” things were very different as Basu’s brief for Malhotra was basically just coming to the set unprepared! It was quite an enriching experience as the actress went on the set completely clueless about the character and just followed Basu’s directions.
Malhotra is also doing “Shakuntala Devi,” wherein the actress will be playing sharing the screen with Vidya Balan, and Guneet Monga’s “Pagglait.”
