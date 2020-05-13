MUMBAI — Celebrity stylist Sapna Moti Bhavnani’s internationally-acclaimed and award-winning directorial debut, “Sindhustan” has released worldwide May 12. The documentary will have its North American premiere on Amazon Prime and the audience from India and rest of the world can watch it online on MovieSaints.
“Sindhustan” had its World Premiere at New York Indian Film Festival 2019 and the Asian Premiere at the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. It traveled to 21 international and Indian film festivals and won eight awards including the Best Feature Documentary in National Competition at MIFF 2020.
Bhavnani hs also produced the film under her banner of Akbar Pains. The DVDs were also launched on the same day.
To watch the film online:
India & Worldwide (except North America) moviesaints.com/movie/sindhustan
North America https://www.amazon.com/Sindhustan-Leila-Advani/dp/B0845R4QC1
“Sindhustan” is an exploration of the Sindhi community’s migration to India narrated through a series of extensively designed body tattoos, all of which are illustrated on Sapna Moti Bhavnani’s body. Through the documentary, Bhavnani attempts to also dwell into her roots and the history of the Sindhi community, which migrated in large numbers to India from Sindh during the India-Pakistan Partition. The title also refers to the river Sindh, which forms an important part of India’s history.
“Sindhustan” won the Griffith Film School Award at DocEdge Kolkata 2019. It was inspired by an interesting conversation that occurred between Bhavnani and her maternal grandmother many years ago. Bhavnani was visiting India after staying in the U.S for 14 years. During this time, she was considerably inked and was desperately trying to hide her inked body. Her 90 year-old grandmother, who herself spotted tattoos, remarked, “Sapna, you are so old-fashioned!”.
Sapna was taken further aback when her grandmother said, “You know, when we first came as a human race, we didn’t have countries or governments, we lived in extended families and we all had our markings. We all looked like you. I’m happy to see to you are going back to our roots, your roots.”
Bhavnani was surprised by this statement made by her grandmother, as she had believed the tattoo was her way of rebelling against Indian culture. She then set out to chronicle the Sindh community’s history. The documentary includes several stories from India and Sindh. It also includes Bhavnani illustrating the Sindh community’s journey through tattoos inked on her legs, which are designed using the art forms Ajrak and Madhubani, which originate from Sindh and India respectively.
Also, when the Persians came to India, they had difficulty pronouncing the phonetic sound ‘sa’ and used the alphabet ‘ha’ instead. So Sindhu became Hindu and Hindustan was used instead of what could have been Sindhustan, according to Bhavnani.
The celebrity stylist has worked on the documentary for a period of seven years. During the process, she spoke to people from India as well as Pakistan hailing from the Sindh region, as she wanted to cover all the perspectives of its fascinating history. She also took the help of her friends from Pakistan for shooting the footage of Sindh.
Says Bhavnani, “I am so excited to have the WorldWide Digital and DVD release, the same day we won the award for Best Feature Documentary at our World Premiere at NYIFF. This is not just a film, it is a movement. It is home for many Sindhis like me who are clueless of our roots. It is home for many refugees who are trying to find their bearings. It is home for millions who lost their homes during Partition. More than anything, to me “Sindhustan” is hope that one day I will be able to cross the border and touch the soil of my ancestors. I wait with love. Namaste aur Haq Maujood.”
She adds, “It was important for me to document their journey so that the youth had some information. It took me two years to figure out how I wanted to tell this story. My father was born in Shikarpur Sindh in an area called Hajampara (barber’s street). The fact that I am a barber in my adult life does not surprise me at all. After Partition he travelled with his family by ship from Karachi to Mumbai where they lived in refugee camps. My father did not carry the burden of the past with him. He didn’t raise me as Hindu or Muslim, Indian or Pakistani or Sindhi. He didn’t raise me as boy or girl. I was free to be whatever I wanted. Free of all burdens. He ran a cabaret joint called Blue Nile and I grew up with the sounds of jazz and jiggling thighs. “
Currently Bhavnani is working on a book for Harper Collins tentatively titled “Chapter One.” Touring the world festival circuit with “Sindhustan,” putting the final touches on her new short “My Dog Is Sick,” and working on the screenplay of her feature “Hara Kiri,” she keeps herself busy.
