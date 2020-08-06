MUMBAI — Actor Saqib Saleem has taken over the internet with his latest series of IGTV Videos on Instagram, called “Saqib… Kya Paka Raha Hai?”
With each of his new videos, the actor brings up strong social messages in a quirky manner as he tells a recipe of a dish. He has so far made five episodes where he has cooked recipes like Migrant Khichdi, Dalgona Misogyny Coffee, Internet Hate Meal, Color Conscious Chai and The Great Indian Education Omelet (Pun Intended).
Through his videos, Saleem talks of deep social issues that all of us go through somewhere in our lives in a light and ironic manner. In his latest video, The Great Indian Education Omelet (pun intended), he has subtly initiated a conversation around the loopholes of the private and public education system and the challenges that parents and students face in the country.
